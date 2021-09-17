Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, betting tips & prediction

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their unbeaten EPL run when they take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash on Saturday. Our betting expert is on hand to preview the match in full and detail how to get £30 in free bets from Betfred.

The two sides meet at 15:00 pm BST on Saturday afternoon at Anfield.

The Reds have made a strong start to the season, having picked up three wins and a draw from their opening four games.

Crystal Palace will head into this game with loads of confidence after winning 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend at Selhurst Park in the London derby.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news

Harvey Elliott is expected to remain on the sidelines for a while after he picked up a nasty ankle injury in the last game against Leeds.

Ibrahima Konate could make his first start of the season alongside Virgil van Dijk. Divock Origi started in the last game against AC Milan but he is likely to be dropped.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson are out on the sidelines as they continue to recover from long-term issues.

Jeffrey Schlupp is also nursing an injury, but Odsonne Edouard may have done enough to secure a place in the starting line-up after scoring a brace against Spurs.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace form guide

The Reds are joint top in the league alongside the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton. Jurgen Klopp’s side are heading into this game on the back of a brilliant 3-2 win against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Crystal Palace are taking positive strides under Patrick Vieira so far, with Conor Galagher impressing for the Eagles in the middle of the park.

Although they have managed just one win from their four games so far, the signs are encouraging.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Liverpool – 1/5

• Draw – 6/1

• Crystal Palace – 12/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/9

• Under 2.5 – 7/4

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction

Palace failed to win their two away matches so far, and they could find it really hard to cause an upset here at Anfield, especially with Liverpool firing all cylinders.

Mohamed Salah has been outstanding once again while Liverpool have looked very solid at the back following the return of Virgil Van Dijk.

Prediction:

