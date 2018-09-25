Liverpool vs Chelsea Predicted Starting Lineups & Injury Update

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup tomorrow and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be looking to add to their perfect start to the season with another win.
The Reds have won all of their games in all competitions so far.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have started their season impressively as well. The Blues are unbeaten in all competitions with just one draw against West Ham.
Both teams love to play free-flowing attacking football and they will fancy their chances here.
It should be an open game with a fair few chances for either side and it might come down to finishing in the end.
The home side will be without the injured midfield duo of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana for this game. Origi is a doubt for this game too.
Chelsea will be without Van Ginkel, Loftus Cheek, Rudiger and Pedro for this game.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Mane, Sturridge, Shaqiri
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Emerson; Barkley, Ampadu, Drinkwater; Moses, Morata, Hudson-Odoi
