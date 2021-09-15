In order to place a wager tonight using these boosted odds from 888sport, simply follow the instructions below to get yourself signed up:

Why bet on Liverpool beating A.C. Milan?

This game has a Liverpool win written all over it:

Home advantage – Liverpool rarely lose at home in the UCL. Up until the pandemic struck, Klopp’s team hadn’t tasted defeat in front of an Anfield crowd for six years!

Liverpool score a goal a game more than tonight’s opponents on average

Liverpool have won each of the last two matches vs. A.C. Milan by two goals to nil

Liverpool undefeated in nine games at home in all competitions

Mohamed Salah has three goals and two assists in the EPL already this season – the Egyptian is in scintillating form

Liverpool vs A.C. Milan Preview

Liverpool will have to manage without Harvey Elliott, who suffered a horrific injury against Leeds on Sunday, and Brazillian striker Roberto Firmino, leaving coach Jurgen Klopp with limited options up top.

AC Milan, meanwhile, will be unable to call upon the services of former Manchester United, Barcelona, and PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who misses out.

These two giants of European competition have only met twice before in the UCL – both previous games being finals. Liverpool won the first game 3-2 on penalties in a classic 2005 encounter, before Milan exacted revenge in 2007, with a 2-1 win in normal time.

Liverpool vs A.C. Milan Prediction

Never bet against Liverpool at Anfield – even during the gloomy years of the 1990s the Reds home stadium often proved to be a fortress.

On top of that, Liverpool boasts a stronger first Xl than their Italian counterparts, especially since the return of captain Virgil Van Djik, who has resolidified the side’s defensive shape this season.

Liverpool would be our pick here at odds of anything above 1/2 and so to get 7/1 makes is a great bet.

