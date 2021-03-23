Liverpool trio could be heading out of the club this summer

Liverpool could sell attacking trio Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Origi joined Liverpool in 2014 off the back of a strong World Cup showing. During his time at Anfield, he has mostly been a substitute.





However, he managed to make himself an unlikely hero in the 2018/19 season, scoring several crucial goals.

The Belgian headed home a last gasp winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton, scored a brace against Barcelona in their incredible comeback at Anfield, and netted the second in the 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Shaqiri arrived at the Reds in 2018 following his relegation with Stoke City. He has also been a substitute for most of his time in Merseyside, playing second fiddle to Mohamed Salah.

The Switzerland international has made 58 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring eight times. He also contributed to the comeback against Barcelona, assisting Georginio Wijnaldum.

Minamino came to the club in the January transfer window of 2020 for an estimated £8m. He has since struggled to make an impact but has impressed while on loan at Southampton.

The Liverpool Echo reports that all three could be on their way out of the Premier League this summer, with Inter Milan and Sevilla both linked to the attackers.

Antonio Conte’s Inter have enjoyed a fine domestic season. They currently sit six points clear at the top of the Serie A table with a game in hand, looking certain to win their first piece of silverware since 2011.

However, the club has been hit with some financial difficulties and may be forced to sell players. Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez are the club’s most valuable assets at the moment, meaning they may need reinforcements up front.

Meanwhile, Minamino and Shaqiri are both reportedly on Sevilla’s wish list.

Los Nervionenses are currently in fourth place in La Liga, boasting the division’s second-best defensive record.

However, they have scored significantly fewer goals than the sides above them. New attacking players will be the key for them in the upcoming transfer window.

Read also: Premier League trio and La Liga club chasing Liverpool man.