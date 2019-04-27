Liverpool Transfers: 3 positions Klopp must strengthen in summer

Liverpool are currently sitting on top of the Premier League with two games to go.
The Reds have amassed 91 points from their 36 games but Manchester City remain in the driving seat. Guardiola’s men are two points behind having played one less game.
Liverpool have done exceptionally well to match up to a side of Manchester City’s calibre but it is evident that they are still missing the strength in depth to truly overcome Guardiola’s juggernaut.
Jurgen Klopp should look to address some of the weaknesses in his side this summer and here at Sportslens we look at three key areas that need strengthening at the end of this season.
Backup full back
Liverpool’s style of play is hugely dependent on the likes of Robertson and Alexander-Arnold. However, they do not have quality backups for either player.
Alberto Moreno is simply not good enough defensively and Joe Gomez/James Milner have been used as makeshift right backs in the absence of Alexander-Arnold.
Klopp needs to invest in a quality young full back like Lloyd Kelly or Ryan Sessegnon. Although, the Fulham ace likes to play more advanced.
Creative midfielder
Liverpool have two very good midfielders in Naby Keita and Fabinho. The Brazilian has had an exceptional debut season and Keita is starting to show his quality in the recent weeks.
However, the Reds need a creative box-to-box midfielder who can score goals and link up with the attackers.
Someone like Ilkay Gundogan or Bruno Fernandes would be ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Both players are very efficient as the advanced midfielders and their style of play will help them adapt to Klopp’s system.
The likes of Henderson and Wijnaldum are great squad players but they do not offer a lot going forward.
Forward
Liverpool are in desperate need of a versatile forward who can come in to replace the likes of Mane, Salah or Firmino when needed.
All three players are versatile and can play across the front three. Klopp needs to find another player of similar style of complete a fearsome quartet.
The likes of Origi and Sturridge are simply not good enough for a side wishing to challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League.
Someone like Timo Werner or Lorenzo Insigne would be ideal for Liverpool and he would give Klopp some tactical flexibility as well.