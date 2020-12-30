Liverpool January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Premier League champions Liverpool have not been at their best this season but they’re still on top of the Premier League table right now after 15 matches.

The January transfer window will provide Jurgen Klopp with the opportunity to strengthen his side and pull further clear of their title rivals.





Key areas that need strengthening

Liverpool have an impressive core at their disposal but they are struggling with an injury crisis this season especially at the back.

The likes of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk have been ruled out for several months and Joel Matip has been in and out of the squad with injuries as well.

Klopp must look to sign a quality centre back when the window opens next month and Liverpool have been linked with the likes of David Alaba, Ozan Kabak, Sven Botman and Dayot Upamecano recently.

Alaba will be a free agent at the end of this season and therefore Bayern Munich might be open to cashing in on him next month.

Schalke and Lille could use the money in January and therefore Kabak and Botman might be available for the right price as well.

Upamecano is a key player for RB Leipzig and the German side will probably not want to lose him midway through the season. They are under no financial pressure to sell the player either.

Unwanted players

The likes of Divock Origi and Adrian have been linked with moves away from Liverpool recently and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can get the duo off their books.

Adrian was a backup to Alisson at the start of the season but his error-prone performances have seen Kelleher take up the role of the backup keeper and therefore the former West Ham goalkeeper is likely to be moved on soon.

Origi has fallen further down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp after the signing of Diogo Jota and the Belgian needs to move away from Liverpool for his own benefit.

