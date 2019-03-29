Liverpool vs Tottenham injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the Premier League.
With Manchester City facing Fulham early on Saturday, the Reds could find themselves a point behind their title rivals by the time they face Spurs.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are unlikely to find things easy this weekend, with Spurs desperate for points to keep themselves in the running for a Champions League spot.
Spurs head into the weekend third in the table, although with just four points separating them from sixth-placed Chelsea they will be keen to secure a positive result.
Joe Gomez is back in training for Liverpool after nearly four months out, while Xherdan Shaqiri is set to return from a groin issue.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold are unlikely to be considered for selection.
Harry Winks and Eric Dier are struggling to be fit for Spurs, while Davinson Sanchez and Heung-min Son will need to be assessed after long trips during the international break.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Lallana, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Spurs: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Dele Alli, Eriksen, Son, Kane.
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips
Mohamed Salah has scored 17 league goals this season. Bet on the forward with BetUK to score any time at 10/11.
Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners at Wembley earlier in the season. They are priced at 6/1 to repeat that scoreline on Sunday.
The two sides have scored 127 league goals between them this season. Over 3.5 goals in Sunday’s match can be backed at 17/10.