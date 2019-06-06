Liverpool target Neil Etheridge prefers a move to Aston Villa

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is a target for Premier League giants Liverpool this summer.
According to Wales Online, Aston Villa are keen on the player as well and Etheridge prefers to join them over the Reds.
The newly promoted outfit can offer him regular first team football and that could be key to his decision.
The 29-year-old had a good season with Cardiff last year and he will be looking to build on it.
At Liverpool, Alisson will always be ahead of him in the pecking order.
Aston Villa fans will be excited to hear that the player is keen on joining them instead of a top club. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.
Etheridge would certainly improve Dean Smith’s side.
Villa are reliant on Jed Steer as their number one keeper right now and the 29-year-old would be an upgrade.
Earlier this week, there were reports of Aston Villa making a bid for Etheridge. Apparently, it was turned down.
It will be interesting to see if the newly promoted outfit return with an improved offer now.