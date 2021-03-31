Liverpool table offer for Barcelona target Memphis Depay – Report

Liverpool reportedly have joined the race to sign Memphis Depay from Lyon in the summer transfer window.

Depay has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona since Ronald Koeman took charge of the club. Serie A giants Juventus are also keen to sign him.





According to reports from Spanish newspaper Marca, Liverpool have made an offer to sign the 27-year-old Dutch winger.

The former Manchester United winger is out of contract at Lyon this summer and he is expected to leave the French outfit on a free transfer.

Depay has been in outstanding form this season. He has scored 14 goals and provided nine assists in Ligue 1 this season in 30 outings.

The Dutch winger is all set to leave the club this summer. He prefers a move to Barcelona where he wishes to play under his ex-Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman.

However, Liverpool have joined the race for his signature as well.

SL View

Depay is a fantastic player and he would be a superb signing for the Reds, especially on a free transfer.

Since leaving Manchester United, his form has been sensational for the French side.

Liverpool need to bolster their attacking options in the summer, and Depay on free would be a massive coup.

