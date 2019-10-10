Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk aims subtle dig at Everton

The most expensive player on Merseyside Virgil Van Dijk kicked off his Liverpool career on the brightest and most memorable of notes, scoring the winner in a 2-1 F.A Cup victory over Everton in January 2018.
The Dutchman made history by becoming the first player since 1901 to score on his debut in the Merseyside derby.
Van Dijk has since guided Liverpool to back-to-back Champions League finals, winning one.
The former Southampton defender is also the reason why the Anfield outfit have won every of their eight league games of the new season, and while the Reds have continued to oversee a huge upswing in fortunes, the opposite is happening at Everton.
And it seems as if Van Dijk saw it coming all along.
The Toffees have won just two league games this term, losing five and drawing once, and are currently 18th in the table.
Liverpool players and fans will surely be glad about the misfortunes of their bitter rivals, and their star defender has aimed a subtle dig at them.
Van Dijk told an 8-year-old Evertonian during a Q&A session “It’s gonna be a tough year for you again”, and he has been spot on.
Is VVD scared of anything? Who is the most famous person in his phone? 🤔 @VirgilvDijk gets grilled by 8 year-olds 😂
Difficult Questions, presented by @Joie_Baby. pic.twitter.com/ZvLsbSzhTT
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 10, 2019
The Goodison Park outfit were tipped to break into the top-six ahead of the season, but manager Marco Silva is now under huge pressure, and it remains to be seen if the Portuguese can quickly turn things around after the international break.
There are reports linking Everton with a few managerial targets already, and it’s not the ideal way to start a campaign.
It’s not looking good on that part of Merseyside at the moment, and Van Dijk might just be right.