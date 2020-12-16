Liverpool set for major injury boost later this month

Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich with high expectations but the Spanish international is yet to make his mark at Anfield.

The midfielder made his debut against Chelsea earlier on in the season and he produced an outstanding display against the Blues.





Thiago was quite impressive against Everton as well but the Spaniard picked up a serious knee injury against the Toffees and he has been out of action ever since.

According to Sunday World, Liverpool are hoping to have him back in the mix for first-team return towards the end of this month.

Liverpool have been plagued with injuries this season and the return of Thiago Alcantara will come as a major boost to Jurgen Klopp and the fans.

Liverpool have been lacking in craft and imagination at the centre of the park in the absence of Thiago and Keita. The Spaniard’s return will improve Liverpool immensely and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can get him back on the pitch at the start of the next month.

Despite their injury problems, Liverpool are still very much in the title race and they are level on points with league leaders Tottenham.

With the likes of Thiago and Keita expected to return in the coming weeks, the fans will be optimistic that the Premier League champions can push on with their title challenge and climb to the top of the League table.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Virgil van Dijk could be back in action before the end of the season but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that it is a very very serious injury which will take time to heal.