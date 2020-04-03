Liverpool scouts impressed with Leeds United defender Ben White

Liverpool could be looking to sign a centre-back this summer with Dejan Lovren most likely to leave the club.
Lovren has been linked with a move away from Anfield, and Jurgen Klopp would be looking to bring in a new player to fill the void. Joe Gomez has done brilliantly alongside Virgil van Dijk while Joel Matip has been a reliable back-up option.
Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Liverpool are showing keen interest in Ben White who has impressed heavily on loan at Leeds United this season. The 22-year-old is arguably one of the most consistent players for the Whites this season and he has been simply outstanding for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
According to reports from Football Insider, Liverpool’s scouting team have been hugely impressed by his development. White has even played as a defensive midfielder when Kalvin Phillips got injured.
Leeds United will definitely try to sign him permanently at the end of the season, and their chances will be high if they secure promotion to the Premier League.
However, Brighton boss Graham Potter has expressed his desire to work with White next season, and it remains to be seen whether the club would be at all willing to offload him.
White has been enjoying his time at Elland Road, and has refused to rule out a potential permanent switch. According to Sky Sports, he would cost in the region of £25m.
“Who knows? It would mean the world,’ said White, back in February. “I don’t think there would be a better team to do it with.”
White is a young, versatile, and a highly-talented defender. He could be a great addition for Liverpool, and it seems the club is already impressed with his development.