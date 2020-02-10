Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would rather play with Jordan Henderson instead of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has established himself as arguably the best in his position on the planet.
At 21, the England international has played in two Champions League finals and is six victories away from being a Premier League winner.
Alexander-Arnold has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with his ability to constantly create goalscoring chances a big part of his game.
In 80 Premier League appearances, the full-back has registered 23 assists, scored four goals and lost just five times.
The Reds academy graduate is slowly becoming a Liverpool legend, though, and his answer to a question on Twitter will surely further endear him to the Anfield faithful.
When asked during a Q & A session on Twitter who he would rather play with between Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, TAA chose his teammate and captain Henderson.
Hendo #AskTrent https://t.co/iafOVezphI
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) February 10, 2020
Henderson is widely regarded as huge favourite to emerge as the PFA Player of the Year this term following a sterling season with Liverpool, and while he doesn’t boast of the goals and achievements of the Messis and Ronaldos, his contribution to the Reds’ impressive Premier League campaign has been brilliant.