Liverpool reportedly want to sign red-hot attacker Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool are eyeing a shock swoop for RB Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi according to a report from Sport Bild.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be keen to bolster his attacking options either in January or next summer.

Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all set to turn 30 this season.

And it seems as though Klopp may well have his eye on someone who could be ideal for the job.

Liverpool eyeing Karim Adeyemi swoop

Klopp wants to bring the young Germany international to Anfield according to Sport Bild.

The 19-year-old has been on fire this season with seven goals in eight games for Salzburg – that’s more goals than Salah, Mane, Firmino and Digo Jota have scored combined this season!

The Germany international ace possesses absolutely blistering pace and can play anywhere along the front-line.

At just 19, he has frightening amounts of potential. And Klopp will surely be licking his lips at the thought of improving him further still.

Bild reckon that he could be up for grabs for just £17 million. That sounds like truly brilliant value for Liverpool.

Adeyemi is a really exciting young talent. His skillset makes him ideally suited to Klopp’s setup at Anfield.

And signing him for just £17 million sounds like an absolute no-brainer for Liverpool in all honesty.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.