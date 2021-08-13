Liverpool reportedly determined to get deal to sign Adama Traore done

Liverpool are hoping to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Adama Traore this month, according to a report from 90min.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is desperately trying to strengthen his attacking ranks at Anfield before the transfer window closes.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all set to turn 30 this season.

So the addition of a top-class attacker with pace and youth on his side is a must if Liverpool are to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League titles again over the next few years.

Liverpool eyeing Adama Traore swoop

90min reckon Klopp is determined to sign another forward before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

And Adama is a man the Reds boss believes could take his team to another level.

The Daily Mail claims that the 25-year-old will cost around £45 million this summer.

However, that seems like an awful lot of money for the former Barcelona man.

He racked up just two goals and three assists in 37 Premier League games last season.

Traore has bagged just 10 goals and 18 assists in 131 games for Wolves. That makes pretty grim reading.

Sure, he is incredibly explosive and frightening for opposing defenders when running at Pace.

But surely Liverpool should be looking to sign a player with a better end product for that kind of money this summer?

As mentioned earlier, Traore is a very good player on his day. However, he really isn’t ‘Liverpool quality’.

Klopp could, and should, be setting his sights a lot higher than the Wolves winger this summer.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.

