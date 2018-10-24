Liverpool vs Red Star Belgrade confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool host Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday aiming to return to winning ways in the competition.
The Reds are currently second in Group C following their 1-0 defeat against Napoli in their last match.
The Italian side currently lead the group with four points, one ahead of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.
With Napoli due to visit Paris on the same evening, three points against Red Star is a must if Liverpool are to qualify for the last 16.
Red Star drew with Napoli in their opening game, but they were thumped 6-1 by PSG in their second match.
Liverpool are priced at 1/16 to win the game, with Red Star on offer at 28/1 and the draw available at 11/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Startnu pstavu Crvene zvezde protiv Liverpula čine:
Borjan, Stojković, Degenek, Babić, Gobeljić, Jovičić, Krstičić, Srnić, Ebisilioo, Ben, Boaći.
Na klupi su: Popović, Savić, Jovančić, Čaušić, Simić, Pavkov, Stojiljković.
