Liverpool vs Red Star Belgrade confirmed starting line-ups

24 October, 2018 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League


Liverpool host Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday aiming to return to winning ways in the competition.

The Reds are currently second in Group C following their 1-0 defeat against Napoli in their last match.

The Italian side currently lead the group with four points, one ahead of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

With Napoli due to visit Paris on the same evening, three points against Red Star is a must if Liverpool are to qualify for the last 16.

Red Star drew with Napoli in their opening game, but they were thumped 6-1 by PSG in their second match.

Liverpool are priced at 1/16 to win the game, with Red Star on offer at 28/1 and the draw available at 11/1.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).