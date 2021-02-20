Liverpool prepared to make a summer move for Rodrigo De Paul

Liverpool have been linked with the Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul once again.

According to a report from Tutto Udinese earlier in the week, the reigning Premier League champions are looking to revolutionise their midfield in the summer and they are prepared to make a move for the 26-year-old Udinese midfielder.





Apparently, the Italian club value the player at €40 million and the asking price is within the reach of the English club.

SL View: A different type of replacement for Wijnaldum?

Liverpool are expected to lose Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer at the end of the season and Jurgen Klopp will have to bring in a quality alternative.

The Dutchman has been an important player for the Reds during his time at Anfield and it remains to be seen how Klopp replaces his qualities in the side.

De Paul has been quite impressive in the Italian League over the past year but he has a different skill set compared to the Dutch international.

Wijnaldum’s role at Liverpool is to recycle possession, contribute defensively and beat the opposition pressing traps. De Paul on the other hand is a more creative player who likes to score goals and create attacking opportunities for his teammates (5 goals and 3 assists so far this season).

The Dutchman has often been blamed for playing it too safe for Liverpool and De Paul would certainly add some much-needed freshness and a different dimension to the Reds’ midfield if he joins.

Liverpool already have Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita for the deeper roles and the fact that they are interested in players like or De Paul shows that they are looking to add more variety to their midfield options.

The reigning Premier League champions have struggled to breakdown the deep defences this season and someone like De Paul could make a big difference in that regard.

The likes of Manchester City have had no problems breaking down teams who tend to defend deeper because of the creativity of Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Currently, only Curtis Jones is capable of adding goals and creating goalscoring opportunities for Liverpool from the central midfield.

The Reds need to cut that weakness out of their game if they want to progress as well.