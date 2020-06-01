Liverpool plotting player plus cash deal for Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly for a while now.

As per Napoli Magazine, the Reds are now prepared to submit an offer for the 28-year-old defender.

The report claims that Liverpool would like to offer around €60m (£53m) and a player for the defender.

It is believed that the player plus cash deal could involve Liverpool striker Divock Origi. Matip and Lovren are some of the other names mentioned in the report.

The Belgian is not a key starter for Klopp and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him leave the club this summer.

Origi has the talent to be a quality striker but he needs to join a club where he can play regularly. He has impressed during his cameos at Liverpool and he was instrumental to their Champions League win last season.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds submit the offer in the coming months.

Koulibaly is a world class defender and Napoli will look to recoup as much as they can for him. €60m plus Origi might not be enough for them.

If Klopp manages to sign Koulibaly this summer, Manchester City will find it difficult to win the title next season.

The Reds are expected to win the title this year and they already have a top class defence. Adding Koulibaly to that could make them invincible at the back.