Blog Competitions UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain confirmed starting line-ups

18 September, 2018 Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League


Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday hoping to get this season’s campaign off to a winning start.

The Reds reached the final in 2017/18, but they came up short against Real Madrid.

Both sides have made impressive starts to the season, with each winning five games in their respective leagues.

Liverpool head into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory against Tottenham, while PSG defeated St Etienne 4-0.

The two sides last faced each other in the Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final in 1997.

Liverpool won 2-0 at home, but PSG triumphed 3-0 in the second leg.

The French side were beaten by Barcelona in the final.

Liverpool are priced at 23/20, with PSG available at 11/5 and the draw on offer at 11/4.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Jack Harrison raves about Leeds United winger Pablo Hernandez

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).