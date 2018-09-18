Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday hoping to get this season’s campaign off to a winning start.
The Reds reached the final in 2017/18, but they came up short against Real Madrid.
Both sides have made impressive starts to the season, with each winning five games in their respective leagues.
Liverpool head into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory against Tottenham, while PSG defeated St Etienne 4-0.
The two sides last faced each other in the Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final in 1997.
Liverpool won 2-0 at home, but PSG triumphed 3-0 in the second leg.
The French side were beaten by Barcelona in the final.
Liverpool are priced at 23/20, with PSG available at 11/5 and the draw on offer at 11/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#LFCPSG team news. Henderson and Sturridge replace Keita and Firmino. #UCL https://t.co/Aovk2odN0a
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2018
Le onze de départ 🆚 Liverpool ✊
🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/8XCrHlua2q
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 18, 2018