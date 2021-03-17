Liverpool owners FSG approve £540m private investment as LeBron James acquires more shares

According to Boston Globe, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have added basketball superstar LeBron James as one of their partners.

They have approved a £540 million private investment that would make RedBird Capital Partners their third-largest partner.





James has held a two percent share of Liverpool since 2011, but he has now become part of FSG, owning an undisclosed amount of their shares.

The newly-formed partnership will help provide the financial muscle that would boost FSG’s efforts to acquire more teams, with another European football club, NFL and NBA franchises, NHL, MLS, WNBA and NWSL teams, sports betting, eSports and data analytics companies on their wish list.

It remains to be seen how FSG’s latest moves will benefit Liverpool, but it could help improve the financial resources available to the club going forward.

Sportslens View

The Anfield giants have not been able to compete strongly in the transfer market owing to the untold financial hardship that the coronavirus pandemic has plunged clubs into.

Liverpool spent around £77m on Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota last summer.

They subsequently spent £2m on Ben Davies and signed Ozan Kabak on loan until the end of the season during January.

Failure to splash the cash like some of their counterparts at the top of the Premier League table has dealt a huge blow to their title defence, and a top-four finish is the best Jurgen Klopp’s men can hope for.

Liverpool are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but they are not one of the favourites to win the competition, and it would be no surprise if they fail to reach the semi-finals.

Klopp will be hoping to land quality acquisitions this summer to mount a strong title challenge next term, but that will depend on whether the latest mouth-watering investment is used to boost the club’s transfer coffers.

