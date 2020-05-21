Liverpool-owned Sheyi Ojo bids farewell to Rangers

Sheyi Ojo seems to have bid farewell to Rangers on Twitter, as the winger prepares to return to his parent club Liverpool.

The 22-year-old winger joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

The Scottish Premiership season has come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Celtic have been declared champions on a points-per-game basis, while their bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers have finished second.

Ojo is going back to his parent club Liverpool, and the English winger has sent a farewell message to Rangers fans on Twitter.

Best fans in the world no doubt. You guys gave me love & some moments in my life i’ll never forget. Thankyou @RangersFC 💙 pic.twitter.com/TVCWoVAnNg — Sheyi Ojo (@sheyi_ojo) May 21, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ojo made nine starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers this season.

The Liverpool-owned winger also made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for Steven Gerrard’s side this campaign, scoring one goal in the process.

Uncertain future

While Ojo is a very talented young winger, he has been inconsistent so far in his career, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

It is hard to see the youngster break into the Liverpool first team next season, given the quality of players manager Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal, and perhaps he will have to leave the Reds for good in the summer transfer window.