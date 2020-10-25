Liverpool open talks to sign Ozan Kabak; Upamecano move expected

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

The 20-year-old is highly talented and he could prove to be a superb long-term investment for the Reds.





The Reds are in desperate need of some depth in their defence and Kabak could be a good signing for them. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been sidelined with ACL damage and he is unlikely to return this season.

Jurgen Klopp cannot hope to challenge on all fronts with just two centre backs at is disposal. Fabinho has had to step in and play as a defender so far.

Furthermore, Joel Matip has a worrying injury history and he cannot be relied upon in terms of availability. Liverpool must look to sign a defender when the transfer window reopens in January.

As per Mirror, the Premier League champions have now opened talks with Schalke regarding a move for the young defender and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement.

Apparently, Liverpool are looking to sign the Turkish defender for a fee of around £20million plus add-ons and Schlake are holding out for a fee of around £30million.

The report further adds that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the 20-year-old defender.

A move to Liverpool could help Kabak develop further. Jurgen Klopp has helped players like Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Jones and Williams developed over the last few years and he could help Kabak fulfil his potential at Anfield as well.

The German has proven himself to be an excellent coach over the years and he did a great job in nurturing the likes of Sahin, Kagawa, Goetze, Lewandowski, Reus and Gundogan while he was managing Borussia Dortmund. It is likely that Kabak will be attracted to the idea of playing under his management.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano has been linked with a move to Liverpool as well.

As per Sunday World, the German side expects Liverpool to make a move for the 21-year-old Frenchman.

Apparently, Leipzig could sell the player for a fee of around £40 million.