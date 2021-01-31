Liverpool offered the chance to sign Duje Caleta-Car, Ben Davies fee agreed

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign the Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car.

The 10-cap Croatian international has done well in Ligue 1, but Marseille are currently going through an economic crisis and could sanction his sale if the right offer is on the table.





As per Goal.com, Liverpool are unlikely to move for the 24-year-old because of the French club’s demands.

Caleta-Car is highly talented, and he could be a quality long term addition to the Liverpool back four. However, it seems that a move is unlikely unless the French club are more reasonable with their demands.

The 24-year-old is calm and composed with the ball at his feet, and he is excellent in the air. Furthermore, he is quick and he should be able to adapt to Liverpool’s high defensive line.

Apparently, the Reds are about to sign Ben Davies from Preston North End tomorrow.

Liverpool have agreed a £2 million fee with the Championship club for the 25-year-old, and he is set to undergo his medical with the reigning champions soon.

Davies was recently linked with a move to Celtic and Leicester City, but Liverpool have swooped in at the last minute to boost their defensive options.

The 25-year-old is assured with the ball at his feet and good in the air, and the Reds will be hoping that he can handle the step up to the Premier League.