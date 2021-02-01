Liverpool offer for Merih Demiral turned down

Liverpool remain keen on signing a centre-back before the transfer window closes.

According to Fanatik, the reigning Premier League champions submitted an offer of around £50 million to Juventus for Merih Demiral last night but the Italian giants have turned it down.





🔥 Liverpool milli futbolcu Merih Demiral için Juventus’a 50 milyon Sterlin’lik teklif yaptı. Ancak Merih Demiral’ı satmak istemeyen Juventus, İngilizlere olumsuz dönüş yaptı. (@yakupcinar) pic.twitter.com/jgt0VVQKjy — Fanatik (@fanatikcomtr) January 31, 2021

Juventus are not keen on selling the 22-year-old Turkish defender and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to submit an improved offer and try their luck once again.

The Reds are closing in on the signing of Preston North End’s Ben Davies but it appears that Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring in two defenders before the window closes.

Liverpool have now agreed a fee in the region of £2m with Preston for Ben Davies. Sepp van den Berg moving on loan. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2021

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the Marseille star Duje Caleta-Car. However, a move appears unlikely because the French club have been unable to source a replacement in time.

Demiral is highly rated across Europe and he could prove to be a sensational long term addition to the Liverpool defensive unit if they manage to pull it off this month.

The Reds need to plan for the future especially with the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez being highly injury-prone. Demiral could develop into a quality partner for Virgil van Dijk if he moves to Anfield.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds throughout the day and whether Liverpool can soften Juventus’s stance before the window slams shut.