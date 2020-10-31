Liverpool not keen on a £70million move for Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool have been linked with quite a few defenders recently but it seems that the Reds are unlikely to shell out big money for a centre back during the January transfer window.

Virgil van Dijk sustained a serious knee injury against Everton earlier in the season and he is set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.





Earlier this summer there were rumours that Liverpool could move for the Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to latest reports from 90min, Liverpool have now ruled out a £70 million move to sign the Senegalese defender.

Liverpool are still looking to bring in a defender to add some depth to their position but they will not spend big money on Koulibaly.

The likes of Ozan Kabak and Dayot Upamecano have been linked with a move to Liverpool as well and it will be interesting to see or they end up signing eventually.

Liverpool currently have just one fit centre back at their disposal in the form of Joe Gomez and it is a position that needs strengthening in January. Joel Matip is a quality defender but his injury history makes him unreliable and Liverpool cannot afford to rely on Fabinho to bail them out defensively throughout the season.