Liverpool vs Norwich City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool host Norwich City on Friday aiming to kick-off the new Premier League season with a bang.
The Reds blew a golden opportunity to win last season’s title, finishing a point behind Manchester City having held a 10-point advantage over the eventual champions during December.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed during the week that forward Sadio Mane could be involved against the Canaries, while James Milner has recovered from a muscle strain.
Newly-promoted Norwich have numerous injury problems, with Timm Klose, Christoph Zimmermann, Alex Tettey, Louis Thompson and Ibrahim Amadou all ruled out.
Liverpool are undefeated in their past 12 meetings with Norwich and will fancy their chances of starting the new campaign with three points.
They have won 20 and drawn five of their last 25 meetings with promoted sides at Anfield.
However, Liverpool have been unimpressive during pre-season, losing against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Napoli and Man City.
Norwich head into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Toulouse and they will be eager to avoid an opening night drubbing.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Origi, Firmino.
Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Klose, Godfrey, Byram, McLean, Vrancic, Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki.