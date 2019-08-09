Liverpool vs Norwich City confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool welcome Norwich City to Anfield on Friday aiming to start the new Premier League campaign with a victory.
The Reds missed out on last season’s title by a single point, but gained compensation by winning the Champions League.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has resisted the temptation to splash the cash this summer and it will be interesting to see if his gamble pays off.
Norwich are returning to the top flight after a three-year absence, but they are expected to struggle this term.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced 34 goals, an average of almost six goals a game.
Norwich’s last win over the Reds was by a 1-0 scoreline at Anfield in the Premier League back in April 1994.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is only on the bench for the home side following his involvement for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴
Our first line-up of the new @premierleague season 👊 #LIVNOR
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019
Tonight's squad to face @LFC at Anfield ⬇️ #ncfc pic.twitter.com/LeZVWKh17t
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 9, 2019