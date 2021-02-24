Liverpool nominated for Team of the Year prize in the Laureus World Sports Awards

Liverpool Football Club have been nominated for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award for 2020.

The Reds are in the running for the prestigious prize after winning the Premier League last season, ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title.





Jurgen Klopp’s men only lost thrice all season, and they blew their closest competition Manchester City out of the water, with 18 points separating both sides at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Liverpool were by far the best team in England from start to finish, and their German manager will go down in history for the feat.

The Reds are not the only football team looking to land the Laureus World Sports Team of the Year prize, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich also in the running.

The German giants won the Champions League after landing the domestic prizes in 2019-20, and they are one of the favourites to win the award.

Argentina Men’s Rugby Team, American Football outfit Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Lakers and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team are the other nominees in the category.

Winners will be voted for by the 68 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy and they will be announced in May at a virtual awards event.

Liverpool have struggled in their attempt to defend – or in Klopp’s words – attack the Premier League title this season, though, with 19 points between them and leaders Man City after 25 games.

The Merseyside giants are currently sixth in the Premier League table, five points adrift the Champions League places.

Liverpool are already out of the F.A Cup and League Cup, and the Champions League is their only chance of winning silverware this term.

While they have one leg in the quarter-finals after running out 2-0 winners in the first-leg of the last-16 against RB Leipzig, even their hardcore fans will bet against them winning the elite European competition this term.

Qualifying for next season’s edition could even prove difficult, and it will be interesting to see how they fare going forward in 2020-21.

In other news, another Liverpool star could miss the remainder of the campaign to injury.