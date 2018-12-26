Liverpool vs Newcastle United confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool go head-to-head with Newcastle United on Wednesday hoping to retain their unbeaten record in the Premier League.
The Reds have opened up a four-point gap over Manchester City at the top of the table and they will be eager to keep up the pressure in the title race.
Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers last Friday.
Newcastle are currently 15th in the table following their 0-0 draw with Fulham over the weekend.
Liverpool won 2-0 in the corresponding fixture back in March and they are strongly faniced to pick up three points on Boxing Day.
The home side are priced at 1/6 to win the game, with Newcastle on offer at 16/1 and the draw avaialble at 6/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
TEAM NEWS:
