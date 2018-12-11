Liverpool vs Napoli confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool host Napoli on Tuesday with their Champions League fate firmly in their own hands.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will secure their place in the knockout stages of the competition by winning either 1-0 or by two-clear goals.
Any other result, even if Liverpool win, would see Napoli progress due to their superior head-to-head record in the group.
A late winner from Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli victory in the reverse fixture back in October.
Liverpool performed poorly that night and will have to play much better at Anfield if they are to go through.
The Reds are priced at 8/13 to win the game, with Napoli on offer at 4/1 and the draw available at 16/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
