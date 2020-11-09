Liverpool must stick with their 4-2-2-2 approach for the rest of the season

Liverpool decided to field all four attackers against Manchester City at the weekend and the Reds were surprisingly impressive against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Despite only managing a draw, there were encouraging signs for Jurgen Klopp and the German should look to persist with the same system for the rest of the season.





Summer signing Diogo Jota has been in red hot form since moving to Anfield and it is important that Liverpool plan their next tactical approach with him in the starting lineup.

Initially, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker was signed as a backup to Liverpool’s front three but he has managed to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans already.

With Roberto Firmino badly out of form right now, Liverpool need their other attackers to deliver consistently in the final third.

Klopp will have to be patient with the Brazilian as he tries to recapture his form. Meanwhile, the likes of Jota, Mane and Salah can compensate for the lack of goals from the club’s number nine.

The 4-2-2-2 formation can fit in Liverpool’s best attackers and it also allows Liverpool to compensate for the lack of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the coming weeks.

The right-back picked up an injury against Manchester City and he could be out for up to four weeks.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be out for up to four weeks following injury against Manchester City. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) November 9, 2020

The Reds might need the likes of Jordan Henderson or Gini Wijnaldum to step in as the right back in the coming weeks and therefore it will be tough for them to field a midfield three.

The Likes of Thiago and Fabinho are expected to return after the international break and both players have the quality and the discipline to play in a midfield two which would allow Liverpool to continue with the 4-2-2-2 formation.

Liverpool tried a similar system earlier on in the season against Arsenal in the Community Shield and it is evident that Jurgen Klopp is considering a change in his tactical approach to deal with the injury crisis at his hand right now.

The Reds have looked more compact and organised in the 4-2-2-2 formation and it is also the only way to fit in their best attackers.

It will be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp sets up his team in the coming months but there is no doubt that the 4-2-2-2 system could help get the best out of Liverpool’s key players.