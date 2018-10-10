Liverpool must join Tottenham in the race to sign Nathan Ake

The Daily Star reported this week that Tottenham Hotspur are showing keen interest in AFC Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.
Mauricio Pochettino is impressed with his rapid progress, and the Spurs boss could make a move for him in the January transfer window.
Spurs have identified Ake as a potential long-term replacement of Toby Alderweireld who is yet to sign a new deal at the club, and his future remains hanging in the balance.
Ake, who is on £40k per week wages at Bournemouth, has established himself as a solid Premier League defender. Should Liverpool join the race and make a move for him in January as well?
Jurgen Klopp has bolstered his defence by signing Virgil van Dijk in the January transfer window. The Dutch defender has been simply outstanding for the Reds.
While Joe Gomez has played well alongside him, the central defence still remains one area where Klopp could be looking to add another strong player.
The likes of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have proved to be error-prone at times, and Klopp needs an upgrade on them. Ake would fit the bill nicely.
By signing the 23-year-old Dutch defender, Klopp could forge a strong partnership with Van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence.
In fact, Van Dijk is a big admirer of his compatriot. Earlier this year, he hailed him as a ‘great player’ who has ‘so much potential’.
“Nathan is a great player and a great guy and I like him a lot,” said Van Dijk, as quoted by Goal.
“I hope he can achieve as much as possible and, when we are with the national team, I can help him as well. He is doing very well and has so much potential.”
Liverpool will be a much stronger force with Ake in the side, and Klopp must do everything to beat Spurs in the race for his signature.