Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella urged to join Rangers

Noel Whelan has urged the Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella to join Rangers this summer.

The Spaniard has been a part of the club’s youth team for a while now and he has been given some first team chances this season.

Chirivella has managed to impress in the cup games and he has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer.

The midfielder is out of contract in June and it will be interesting to see if he signs an extension with Liverpool.

Whelan said to Football Insider: “You could be in a worse position. He could try and kick start his career at Rangers and if he does well he can come back to the Premier League as a ready-made player in a few years’ time. It is tough because it is difficult to turn down a five-year deal at a club like Liverpool but I am not sure if he is going to be able to break into that team. I think if it is there for him now at Rangers, go and join them. If you are good enough you will be back in the Premier League soon as a first-choice.”

The 23-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to Rangers wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

He has the talent to do well in Scotland and Rangers could use a calm and composed midfielder like him as well. He will help Gerrard’s men control games better and set the tempo.

Rangers do not have a technically gifted midfielder like him. On a free transfer, it could be a worthwhile option for the Ibrox giants.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers make their move for him. Gerrard has a very good relationship with the Liverpool hierarchy and Jurgen Klopp.

He should have no problems signing the player this summer.