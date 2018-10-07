Liverpool vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool and Manchester City put their unbeaten records on the line on Sunday in what promises to be a Premier League cracker at Anfield.
The two sides are locked together at the top of the table, with both winning six and drawing one of their seven matches this season.
The Reds were held 1-1 by Chelsea last weekend, while City won 2-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Liverpool were beaten 5-0 by City at the Etihad Stadium back in September, but they gained their revenge with a 4-3 home success later in the season.
They also triumphed 5-1 on aggregate when the two sides met in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Liverpool are priced at 7/5 to win the game, with City on offer at 7/4 and the draw available at 13/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
👇Today's #LFC line-up👇https://t.co/abbqM1PItF
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 7, 2018
The Boys in Blue! 🔵
CITY XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero
SUBS | Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Sané, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden
Presented by @HaysWorldwide #lfcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/xOKava6cnk
— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 7, 2018