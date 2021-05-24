Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Georginio Wijnaldum ahead of departure

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is leaving Anfield after five years, and the Netherlands international is expected to join a club outside the Premier League as a free agent.

The 30-year-old joined the Reds from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016, and he played a huge role in helping the team win the Champions League and Premier League.


Wijnaldum featured in 236 games across all competitions for Liverpool, scoring 22 times.

The box-to-box powerhouse was a key cog in manager Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, and replacing him could prove to be a daunting task.

The German will miss Wijnaldum’s impact, reacting thus to his imminent departure ahead of yesterday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace:

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson was also full of praises for the Dutchman:

The former PSV Eindhoven star missed just 12 top-flight games for Liverpool, and he is not short of suitors across Europe.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with Wijnaldum, and more top clubs are expected to emerge for his signature in the coming weeks.

Liverpool will be hoping to bring in a suitable replacement for the midfield stalwart and are reportedly eyeing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international is also wanted by Arsenal, and suitors have been told it would take around £40 million to land him.

Whether Liverpool would be keen to splash the cash on a midfielder this summer remains to be seen, and parting ways with Wijnaldum could prove to be a huge mistake going forward.

