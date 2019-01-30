Liverpool vs Leicester City confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool host Leicester City on Wednesday aiming to open up a seven point lead at the top of the Premier League.
Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Tuesday has handed the Reds a golden opportunity to pull clear of their title rivals.
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 32 home matches, winning 23 and drawing nine.
They have won their last three Premier League games against the Foxes, each by a one goal margin.
Leicester have lost six of their last seven away league games against Liverpool, with their last win at Anfield coming in May 2000.
Liverpool are priced at 2/9 to win the game, with Leicester on offer at 12/1 and the draw available at 19/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
TEAM NEWS
Our line-up for #LIVLEI…
Liverpool FC
The Foxes team to face Liverpool at Anfield
Leicester City