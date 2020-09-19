Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher sends message to new signing Diogo Jota

Liverpool have snapped up Portugal international forward Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the 23-year-old signing a long-term contract.

A̶n̶n̶o̶u̶n̶c̶e̶ ̶J̶o̶t̶a̶ JOTA ANNOUNCED 😉 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 19, 2020

Manager Jurgen Klopp wants to boost his attacking ranks in order to mount a successful title challenge this term, and adding Jota will help do just that.





The versatile attacking midfielder scored 44 goals in 131 appearances across all competitions during his three-year stay with Wolves, bagging nine goals in 14 Europa League outings last term.

Jota’s quality will come very handy at Liverpool, and former defender Jamie Carragher is glad with the signing, sending this message to the Portuguese on Twitter:

The former Atletico Madrid and Porto man is Liverpool’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Greek left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas from Olympiacos and Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, and the Reds now boast of quality squad depth across the three main areas of the pitch.

The trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are Klopp’s first-choice front-three, but Jota will fancy his chances of giving them a run for their money, and he will definitely be a quality cover and plan B off the bench.