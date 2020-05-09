Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson says he would love to play for Celtic before retiring

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has made a transfer admission Celtic fans would love, claiming he would love play for the Scottish Premiership giants someday before hanging up his boots.
The 26-year-old joined the Hoops as a youth, but was released at under-15 level because he was considered to be too small.
Robertson kicked off his career in the Scottish Third Division with Queen’s Park before moving to the top-flight with Dundee United after a season.
The Liverpool star left for England in the summer of 2014, linking up with Hull City before moving to Anfield after three seasons.
The Scotland international has since won the Champions League, made the Premier League’s PFA Team of the Year and is set to be named a League winner in the coming weeks.
While he wishes to retire at Liverpool, Robertson knows that isn’t realistic and he is eyeing a return home to finally play for Celtic.
“If you asked me now what I would want to do, I would love to retire at Liverpool of course, but you know how hard it is to play at the highest of levels until you’re 35, 36,” the former Hoops academy player said on the BBC’s That Peter Crouch podcast.
“I’d love to pull on the Celtic top and walk out at Parkhead.
“Do I want to go back at one point to even just live? Yeah, maybe.”
Celtic could do with his huge experience in the Champions League, and having such a player (who would have become a veteran when he moves to Parkhead) in their squad will definitely do a lot of youngsters some good.