Liverpool leading the race to sign Everton target Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer transfer window.

Napoli are willing to sell the defender this summer and the Reds are leading the race to sign him in a €50million (£42m) deal.





The Senegal defender has been linked with a move away from Napoli in recent years but he has failed to seal a move away from Serie A.

His contract is due to expire next summer. As a result, this window represents the final opportunity for Napoli to get a significant fee for him before they risk losing him for nothing.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp likes him and the Reds have already made contact with Napoli ahead of a potential move.

The Reds, however, could face strong competition from Merseyside rivals Everton to sign Koulibaly.

According to reports from Football Insider, the Toffees are also keen to sign him and are willing to sell defender Yerry Mina to fund a move for Koulibaly.

Koulibaly will turn 30 in June, and it seems highly improbable that Liverpool will pay over £40m for his signature when other attractive options are available in the market

In fact, the Reds are looking at other options, with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate being linked with a move.

