Liverpool leading the chase for Donyell Malen

Liverpool are keen to improve their attacking options during the summer transfer window and they have identified the PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen as a potential target.

According to a report from Voetbal International (via Daily Mail), the Premier League giants are reportedly leading the chase for the 22-year-old attacker who has been in sublime form this season.





Malen has 17 goals in 29 league appearances for PSV Eindhoven and he will add some much-needed competition and depth to the Liverpool attacking unit.

The report further states that the player is valued at £25 million and a club with Liverpool’s resources should be able to afford that.

The likes of Divock Origi could be on their way out of Anfield this summer after failing to hold down a regular starting berth this season and Malen would be an excellent alternative.

The 22-year-old is rated highly across Europe and a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp could unlock his potential and elevate his game to a whole new level.

Apparently, the likes of Barcelona and Juventus are keen on signing the 22-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can fend off the competition and secure his services.

A major disadvantage for Liverpool could be the potential absence of Champions League football next season.

The likes of Barcelona and Juventus will be able to provide the 22-year-old with Champions League football next season but the Reds are in danger of missing out on top four qualification this season.

That said, Malen will probably have a greater chance of starting regularly for Liverpool as compared to Barcelona or Juventus.

The Reds might be able to provide him with game time assurances and that could be a deciding factor in the end.

Read: Liverpool expected to sign Frenchman this summer