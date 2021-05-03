Liverpool lagging behind Manchester City and Chelsea in Erling Haaland pursuit

Liverpool are lagging way behind Manchester City and Chelsea in the pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, Football Insider claims.

The Reds have experienced a dismal defence of their league title and currently face the prospect of missing out on the top four.





The club are seven points adrift of the Champions League places with a game in hand and no longer in control of their own destiny.

Irrespective of how their season finishes, the Reds are likely to make marquee signings this summer, and they appear set to sign Ibrahima Konate.

Haaland is reportedly a player of interest for the club’s hierarchy, but it is suggested that they are unlikely to afford his signature.

Dortmund have shown a reluctance to sanction Haaland’s sale this summer, but it is claimed that he could be available for around £100 million.

Manchester City and Chelsea are prepared to move for the in-demand striker, but the Reds are not in a position to compete financially with them.

Sportslens view:

Haaland has had a sensational season with Dortmund, registering 37 goals and 11 assists from just 37 appearances in all competitions.

His current contract with Dortmund has a buy-out clause worth £68m which becomes active at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dortmund are determined to keep hold of him this summer, but failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League could lead to his exit.

In that case, there will be plenty of demand. City and Chelsea, who have previously gone on £200m spending sprees, should lead the race.

The Reds have the financial muscle, but they have shown a reluctance to spend in recent years and are unlikely to break the bank for Haaland.

Apart from the transfer fee, Haaland’s contract could cost £78m over five years, while his agent Mina Raiola would also demand exorbitant brokerage fees.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

