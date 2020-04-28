Liverpool keeping close tabs on Ben White

Phil Hay of the Athletic has suggested that Leeds United are desperate to sign Ben White as they are preparing for a return to the Premier League, but their chances of landing him are fading away.
Hay claims that Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are locked in a transfer battle to sign White this summer.
White has impressed heavily on loan at Leeds United this season. The 22-year-old is arguably one of the most consistent players for the Whites this season and he has been simply outstanding for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
Leeds United will definitely try to sign him permanently at the end of the season, and their chances will be high if they secure promotion to the Premier League. However, Brighton boss Graham Potter has expressed his desire to work with White next season, and it remains to be seen whether the club would be at all willing to sell him.
Hay claims that the Reds appear to be leading the race to sign the talented defender who has excelled playing as a defensive midfielder in the absence of Kalvin Phillips at times. Liverpool have scouted him throughout the season, with talent scout Andy O’Brien, the former Leeds defender, watching him a lot.
White meanwhile has refused to rule out a potential permanent switch to Elland Road. According to Sky Sports, he would cost in the region of £25m.
“He’s had Liverpool on his case right throughout the season,” he said of White on The Phil Hay Show podcast.
“Their talent scout is Andy O’Brien, the former Leeds defender, who’s been watching him a lot, and I’m hearing that both City and Manchester United are keen as well.”