Liverpool keen on Timo Werner

Liverpool are interested in signing the German forward Timo Werner at the end of this season.
According to Sportbild, Liverpool registered their interest in the player at the start of this season when they initiated first contacts with the player’s representatives.
Jurgen Klopp is thought to be an admirer of the player who has scored 25 goals in 29 games this season.
The 23-year-old is in fantastic form right now and it is no surprise that the Reds are keen on signing him.
Werner would be a terrific addition to Liverpool’s attack. Liverpool are likely to lose the likes of Mane and Salah because of AFCON at certain stages of the next season and they will need a quality alternative.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with RB Leipzig. They have a good relationship with the German club and the two clubs have worked together on the Naby Keita transfer previously.
The report from Sportbild claims that Werner is likely to cost around €55-60m.
Liverpool did not make any major signings this season and they could be set for a big summer. They certainly have the resources to pull off the signing of Werner for the reported price.