Liverpool keen on Real Madrid’s Rodrygo

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth since joining the Spanish giants and Jurgen Klopp believes that the youngster would be a good option to have.





According to Diario Gol, club president Florentino Perez is willing to sanction the 20-year-old’s departure if Liverpool submit an offer of around €50 million.

SL View: Ideal attacking depth

There is no doubt that the youngster has tremendous potential but he has done nothing to justify that kind of outlay so far.

The Reds need to add more depth to their attacking unit this summer and Rodrygo has the potential to develop into a top-class player with the right coaching. The youngster has one goal and six assists to his name in 17 appearances so far this season.

Rodrygo can play on either flank as well as a centre forward. He could prove to be a good long-term investment for the Premier League giants.

Liverpool will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable fee if they are genuinely interested in the player. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a fee this summer.

Rodrygo needs to join a club where he can play more often and Liverpool would be a good move for him. Klopp has shown that he is willing to give young players a chance if they are good enough.

The German manager has done well to develop several young players at Liverpool since joining the Merseyside club and he could have a similar impact on Rodrygo’s game as well.

