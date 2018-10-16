Liverpool injury update: Latest on Sadio Mane and James Milner

Jurgen Klopp could have a selection headache once all his players return after the international break. There are concerns over the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk already, and according to reports, the Reds could be dealt another big blow when they travel to Yorkshire to face Huddersfield on Saturday.
According to reports from Teamtalk, Sadio Mane has become the latest Liverpool player to sustain an injury while on international duty. The 26-year-old picked up an injury while training with Senegal and may have broken his thumb.
The report claims that the forward was taken to the hospital to have a thorough check. While the injury is not serious, he could miss Senegal’s match against Sudan as well as Premier League action against Huddersfield.
Senegalese journalist, Mootaz Chehade, tweeted pictures of Mane and the results of his X-ray from his trip to the hospital.
Sadio Mane has broken this left thumb in training with Senegal national team, his injury could get worse if he played. He’s expected to miss the game vs. Sudan and Liverpool’s clash against Huddersfield in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/U8weZuucy7
— Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 15, 2018
However, there’s one good news for the Reds fans. According to the Mirror, James Milner has made a quick recovery from injury and could be in the starting up this weekend.
Milner damaged his hamstring against Manchester City and was expected to be out for a month. He has recovered much faster than initially anticipated.