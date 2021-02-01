Liverpool in talks to sign Ozan Kabak

Liverpool are interested in signing the Schalke defender Ozan Kabak before the transfer window closes.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Liverpool are in talks with the German club regarding a loan deal with an option to buy.





However, Schalke will have to find a replacement first.

Sky sources: Liverpool is trying to get a deal done for Ozan Kabak until the deadline. Talks ongoing about a loan plus option to buy. But: @S04 need a replacement and deadline in Germany is at 5pm UK time. Will be difficult to get it done #DeadlineDay @Sky_Marc @Sky_Dirk pic.twitter.com/P03mCBt7Jb — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) February 1, 2021

The 20-year-old centre back has been linked with Liverpool for months now and it will be interesting to see if they can secure his services today.

The Reds are going through an injury crisis at the back right now and the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho are all injured.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Preston North End defender Ben Davies and Kabak could be the second defensive signing of the window for them.

He is highly rated across Europe and has the potential to develop into a quality player in future.

Playing for a top club like Liverpool and working with a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him fulfil his potential.

The Reds have also been linked with the likes of Duje Caleta-Car and Merih Demiral but those moves seem unlikely at this stage of the window.

Liverpool need to get in a couple of defensive reinforcements if they want to have a successful campaign and will hope to get some deals over the line before the window closes.