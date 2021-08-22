Liverpool have reportedly tried to re-sign Philippe Coutinho on multiple occasions

Liverpool have tried to re-sign Philippe Coutinho on a couple of occasions already this summer according to a report from Mundo Deportivo (print edition August 21st, page 3).

The 29-year-old was absolutely brilliant for the Reds during a five-year- spell at Anfield.

The 63-capped Brazil international bagged 54 goals and 45 assists in 201 games in all competitions for Liverpool and was a key player for Brendan Rodgers and then Jurgen Klopp.

However, his form nosedived since joining Barcelona from the Reds for around £142 million in January 2018 (BBC).

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish publication claims that the Merseyside outfit have regularly ‘probed’ Barca regarding a swoop for the mercurial South American.

The Coutinho of today wouldn’t get anywhere near Liverpool’s starting XI.

If the former Inter Milan ace managed to rediscover the former he showed three or four years ago, however, he would add so much to Klopp’s side.

Coutinho is one of the most gifted footballers about. On his day, he is quite simply unplayable.

The simple fact of the matter is that the Brazilian isn’t the player he once was, however. Klopp can get the best out of underperforming players, that’s undeniable. But he would seriously have his work cut-out with Coutinho, considering how drastic his fall from grace has been.

And in truth, the Liverpool boss could do with strengthening other areas of his squad first.

