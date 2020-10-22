Liverpool have offered around €75 million for Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool are thought to be interested in signing the Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Italian Journalist Fabio Santini, the Reds have offered around €75 million for the Senegalese defender.





“I have sensational news about Kalidou Koulibaly,” Santini said (via Area Napoli – quotes translated by Goal). “Manchester City and United are in for the Senegalese defender as well as PSG.

“The club that is most serious about the Senegalese is Liverpool. The Reds have offered a figure between €70m-€75m, the sum that [Napoli owner Aurelio] De Laurentiis wants.”

Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League recently and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool manage to sign him. As per Santini, Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the Napoli centre back as well.

The Senegalese is one of the best defenders in the world and it is no surprise that the top teams are chasing him.

Liverpool have recently lost Virgil van Dijk to a long term injury and the Dutchman is expected to return to action next season. It is evident that they need to bring in a quality replacement and Koulibaly certainly fits the profile.

He has the quality and experience to improve Liverpool. The likes of Gomez and Matip are quality players as well but their injury history will be a cause for concern. Liverpool must look to add more depth to their defensive unit.

The report from Santini does not reveal whether the Reds are looking to bring the Napoli star in January. But it would be fair to assume that Liverpool are eyeing a January transfer. Van Dijk is expected to return next season and they need a new defender immediately. Signing Koulibaly next season would make very little sense.

It will be interesting to see if Napoli are willing to sell their best defender midway through the season. That said, €75 million is a lot of money for a 29-year-old and the Italian side could be tempted to cash in.

They are unlikely to get a better offer for Koulibaly next summer.