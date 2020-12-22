Liverpool have made contact with Sven Botman’s agent

Liverpool are keen on signing the Lille defender Sven Botman.

The 20-year-old Dutchman is one of the best young defensive talents around Europe right now and the Reds want to bring him in in order to cope with their injury crisis.





Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been ruled out for several months with serious injuries and Liverpool have had to rely on makeshift defenders and academy players to bail them out at the back.

The Reds will want to defend their Premier League Crown and win the title once again this season and they should look to bring in a quality defender for the second half of the season.

Liverpool have conceded 19 goals in 14 league games already.

Sven Botman is an immense talent who could prove to be a quality long term signing for the Premier League champions.

Lille are going through a financial crisis right now and Liverpool are hoping to make the most of the opportunity and snap him up. According to GFFN, the French outfit would be willing to sell the defender for €30 million.

It would represent a significant profit on their investment of €10 million on the player six months ago.

Liverpool have struggled in the air since the injuries to Van Dijk and Gomez. The arrival of Sven Botman would certainly help them a lot. The young Dutchman is excellent in the aerial duels and strong in tackles.

The 20-year-old is calm and composed on the ball and he could help the Reds build from the back.

The report claims that Liverpool have already made contact with the player’s agent in November but talks are not at an advanced stage right now.

Liverpool are not the only club interested in signing the 20-year-old defender and the likes of Inter Milan are thought to be keen as well.

