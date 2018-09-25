Liverpool handed quadruple injury boosts ahead of weekend’s Chelsea trip

Liverpool visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday to face Chelsea in what promises to be a mouthwatering Premier League clash, and the Reds have been handed massive injury boosts ahead of the crucial fixture.
As revealed by manager Jurgen Klopp during Tuesday’s press conference ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup game between both sides, the quartet of Divock Origi, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Dominic Solanke are all nearing full fitness, with the latter two ready to return to action immediately.
“Dejan looks quite good, trained normally four times now. He looks ready. Divock is not far away, it’s an ankle thing,” the German said, as reported by The Liverpool Echo.
“Adam trained with the team, not the full session, but will come back step by step. Solanke is completely back.”
With centre-back Virgil van Dijk likely not to be rushed back to action after getting withdrawn against Southampton at the weekend due to a knock, Lovren’s return comes as a timely boost should there be a need to replace the Netherlands international in the lineup.
Liverpool could also do with Lallana’s influence in midfield and with the games now coming in thick and fast across all competitions, the Reds’ attack could do with additional legs in the form of Origi and Solanke.
The Anfield outfit boasts of quality depth in every department across the pitch right now, and having an injury-free squad will go a long way in helping them mount strong challenges on all fronts this season and going forward.